Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 5,356 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,693,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

