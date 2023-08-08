Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,417 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 42,215 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.