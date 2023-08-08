Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 45,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 32,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after buying an additional 4,454,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 68 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0792 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

