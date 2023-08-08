Perpetual Ltd Invests $680,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,752 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $146,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $146,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $44,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 311,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

