Perpetual Ltd Invests $867,000 in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kinetik by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,440,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,428,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 416,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.56%.

KNTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

