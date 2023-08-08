Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,010,000 after buying an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,844,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,592,000 after purchasing an additional 288,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

