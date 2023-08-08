Perpetual Ltd Invests $571,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.