Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $28.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

