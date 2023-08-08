Perpetual Ltd Invests $1.05 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

BXP opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.34.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

