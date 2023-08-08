Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,357 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,017,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

