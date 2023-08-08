10,235 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

