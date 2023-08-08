Perpetual Ltd Makes New $566,000 Investment in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,364,059 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 88.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,983,509 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,376 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 3.5 %

RKLB stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 68.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $299,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $299,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $223,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,388 shares of company stock valued at $877,022. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.