Perpetual Ltd Makes New $710,000 Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in East West Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

