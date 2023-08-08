8,577 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,577 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

EOG stock opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

