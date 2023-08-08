2,862 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Gartner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Shares of IT stock opened at $341.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.01 and a 200-day moving average of $332.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,652. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

