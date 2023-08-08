Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,745 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $98.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 85,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,939.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,626 shares of company stock valued at $325,455 and sold 32,121 shares valued at $2,946,230. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

