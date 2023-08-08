Perpetual Ltd Buys New Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

SKT stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.07%.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,374 shares of company stock worth $4,938,179. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SKT

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

