Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

RPAY opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. Repay has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 1,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Repay by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

