Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Mosaic by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 229,908 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

