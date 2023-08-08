4,084 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $233.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $238.82. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

