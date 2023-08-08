Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $62.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

