Perpetual Ltd Invests $678,000 in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,335 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3789 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

