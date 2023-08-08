Perpetual Ltd Buys New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.5% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.6% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.43.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $419.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $484.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

