11,883 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 189,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 42.2% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,474,062 shares of company stock worth $126,798,979. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

