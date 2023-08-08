Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

