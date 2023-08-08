Perpetual Ltd Makes New $957,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

