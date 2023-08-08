Perpetual Ltd Takes $671,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

