38,950 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $61,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 870,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326,206 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 380,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 166,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

