Perpetual Ltd Takes $592,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $223.34 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.95. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.