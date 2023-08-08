Perpetual Ltd Invests $1.07 Million in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Stephens downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.51. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $74.93.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

