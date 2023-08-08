5,036 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.