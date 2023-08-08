2,975 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Equifax by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

NYSE EFX opened at $198.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.97. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $7,972,615 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

