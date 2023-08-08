Perpetual Ltd Makes New $639,000 Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,432,000 after buying an additional 489,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 805.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after acquiring an additional 466,898 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,505,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,802,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,064,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BAP opened at $155.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.33 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day moving average is $138.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 23.23%. Research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

