Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,919 shares of company stock worth $756,990. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

