Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at TD Cowen

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPE. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

