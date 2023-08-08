Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.04-$0.08 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 4.2 %

MRVI opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of -0.26. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. 58.com reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 2,070,193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,010,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 926.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 878,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $30,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

