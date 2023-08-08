Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 2,000 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 40.29 and a quick ratio of 40.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

