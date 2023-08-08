Sandy Spring Bank Invests $32,000 in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 394.10% and a net margin of 13.35%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.