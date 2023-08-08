Sandy Spring Bank Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

