Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $429.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

