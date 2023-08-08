Hemington Wealth Management Sells 411 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

XOM opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $429.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average is $108.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

