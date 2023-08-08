Truist Financial Corp Acquires 735,108 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4,702.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,108 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,752,000 after acquiring an additional 558,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,823,000 after acquiring an additional 105,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ZI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

