Perpetual Ltd Takes $1.13 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,265 shares of company stock valued at $11,589,681. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $705.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.