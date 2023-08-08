Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $25,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,498.75 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,507.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,376.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,344.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

