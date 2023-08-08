Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,919 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

