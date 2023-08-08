Truist Financial Corp Has $19.10 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $249.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

