Truist Financial Corp Sells 130,813 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,813 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

