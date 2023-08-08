Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,403,000 after acquiring an additional 81,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,878,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.44.

NYSE:WSO opened at $363.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.61 and a 52-week high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

