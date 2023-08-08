454 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 428.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

TTE stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

