Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,670 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.37% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.